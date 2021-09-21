Harry Dunn: Liz Truss raises case with US at United Nations Assembly
- Published
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has raised the case of Harry Dunn with the US Secretary of State during the United Nations General Assembly.
The 19-year-old was killed when his motorbike was hit by a car outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.
The Dunn family is pursuing a civil claim against American Anne Sacoolas.
The Foreign Office said Ms Truss had spoken to Antony Blinken about "the need to make progress on delivering justice for Harry's family".
It is alleged Mrs Sacoolas's car struck the teenager's motorbike moments after she left the RAF base, where her husband Jonathan worked for a US intelligence agency.
She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and left the UK.
Mrs Sacoolas was charged in the UK with causing death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.
Ms Truss raised the matter with Secretary Blinken during a discussion around a range of issues. Those included UK and US ambitions to build a stronger economic and security alliance, security in the Indo-Pacific and the lifting of travel restrictions on fully-vaccinated travellers from the UK to America.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "The Foreign Secretary also raised the case of Harry Dunn and the need to make progress on delivering justice for Harry's family."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk