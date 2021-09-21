Harry Dunn: Parents reach resolution in civil case against suspect
- Published
Related Topics
The parents of Harry Dunn have reached a "resolution" with the woman alleged to have killed him in a civil claim for damages filed in the US, the family's spokesman has said.
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car said to be driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.
She later left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity.
Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said it was a "considerable relief".