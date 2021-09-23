Northampton Hospital: Virtual appointment solution to road delays
A hospital is to offer patients virtual appointments after reports of delays of nearly two hours caused by roadworks.
Northampton General Hospital said it would offer the online service "where possible" because of congestion on Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road.
It apologised "for any inconvenience" caused by the traffic pressure.
West Northamptonshire Council said while it had "planned the work to be as efficient as possible, disruption is inevitable".
After the first day of the roadworks on Monday, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo reported an onlooker told them there were "staff in the car park who have been waiting nearly two hours to get out".
The Cliftonville Corridor scheme, which is due to continue until December, will see Cliftonville Road widened, and a number of surrounding roads "upgraded".
The council said, when finished, it would reduce traffic congestion, enhance air quality and improve access to the hospital.
The hospital said it was working closely with the council "to ease the disruption experienced by those who need to come to the hospital site".
It added: "Where possible we will be offering virtual appointments for patients and would advise people to only attend the hospital site if necessary or for a pre-booked appointment."
It also advised people to follow signposted diversions.
The council's cabinet member for transport, Phil Larrett, said: "The area around Northampton General Hospital is one the busiest parts of our road network and while we have carefully planned the work to be as efficient as possible, disruption is inevitable.
"The council and its contractors continue to strive to make improvements to the area's roads, as we have done throughout the lockdown, and we believe these works will make life easier for all roads users, reduce congestion and improve air quality once they are complete."
