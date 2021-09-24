Northamptonshire: Schools in Covid hotspots bringing back masks
A public health official for two districts with high rates of Covid-19 said she "supports" the return of face coverings in secondary schools.
At least four schools in Corby and two in Kettering, both in Northamptonshire, have asked for masks in communal areas.
Kettering has the second-highest case rate in England, while Corby has the third.
The county's director of public health, Lucy Wightman, said Covid-19 in school pupils was a "challenge".
At the start of term, schools in England were advised face coverings were no longer routinely needed for staff or pupils, although they were still recommended in crowded spaces such as on school buses.
But the Department for Education said schools could temporarily reintroduce bubble groups and face masks in communal spaces in areas with higher Covid rates.
According to the latest figures, Kettering had 632 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 19 September, a 45% week-on-week rise.
Neighbouring Corby had 626 cases per 100,000 people, a 4% fall in case rates.
Only Allerdale in Cumbria had a higher rate in England.
Ms Wightman said schools were "doing the best they can" and the regular testing now done by pupils meant public health teams had "picked up a lot more positives [cases]".
On bringing back face coverings in schools, she said: "We would support and advocate for any of the those head teachers making a decision like that.
"Clearly some schools are designed in such a way that people will end up in close proximity and, if you have case rates as high as we've seen, why would people not take those precautions to try and reduce risk to them and that disruption to education and the risk to the wider population?"
Ms Wightman said the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds in the county was due to start next week.