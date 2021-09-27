Covid: Kettering sees case rates nearly double in a week
- Published
The town with England's highest rate of Covid infections has seen its figure nearly double within a week.
Kettering, in Northamptonshire, saw 900 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 22 September.
The number rose sharply among secondary school-aged pupils, which officials say accounts for most cases.
The county's joint director of public health Lucy Wightman urged people to "continue to play their part in preventing further spread".
Parents and students have been urged to test themselves twice a week.
Officials added that secondary school children suspected of having the virus should not go in until they have had a negative PCR test.
"The county's public health team is continuing to monitor and manage outbreaks in all settings, but I implore all residents must continue to play their part in preventing further spread of the virus," Ms Wightman said.
"With about a third of individuals with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading it without knowing, targeted, regular testing means more positive cases within households are found and prevented from entering schools and colleges, helping to keep educational settings safe."
The infection rate in Kettering, which has a population of about 100,000, rose by 93% in the week up to Wednesday, compared to the previous week.
The average for England as a whole over the same period was 312 per 100,000 people.
The next highest district is Allerdale in Cumbria with 735 cases per 100,000.
Corby, which is about nine miles (14km) away from Kettering, had England's fifth highest rate, with 668 cases per 100,000.