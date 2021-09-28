Dylan Holliday: Campaign launched at stabbed teen's old school
A group that encourages children to avoid gang culture has launched a campaign at the former school of a teenager who was stabbed to death.
Dylan Holliday, 16, died in August in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. Two teenagers have since been charged with his murder.
The Off The Streets group spoke at the town's Ruskin Academy primary school on Friday.
Youth mentor Quinton Green said early intervention was "super important".
"It's all about addressing things before they happen and making young people aware of their choices," Mr Green said.
"I think this can help young people change their trajectory and really understand their environment and surroundings and nurture that mindset, nurture ambitions, nurture aspirations."
The campaign group has said children as young as 11 are being threatened with knives.
The school's head teacher, Nicky Kingsnorth, said: "It's our job to worry about the future and it's about us making a difference in every lesson across every day, every week and every year."