Northamptonshire Police hopes new buses will help boost visibility

Published
image source, Northamptonshire Police
image caption, The two 'beat buses' will serve the north and west of Northamptonshire

Two new neighbourhood 'beat buses' are to be introduced across Northamptonshire in an attempt to boost police visibility.

The buses will be used for surgeries and community visits in the county.

Ch Supt Ash Tuckley said the buses would enable "officers to spend more time in different communities across their beat".

He said this this would particularly be the case in "the more rural and remote towns and villages".

Ch Supt Tuckley said: "The vehicles are smaller than our previous mobile police stations, making them more versatile in terms of where they can go, yet they're big enough to be a visible focal point."

image source, Northamptonshire Police
image caption, The buses will be used for regular community visits and surgeries with local police officers

Chief Constable Nick Adderley added that the buses would provide "a hugely valuable resource" and help "officers get right into the hearts of their communities".

