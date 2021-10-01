Northampton Town: Club to host 50 Afghan refugees at game
A football club is welcoming 50 Afghan refugees to its League Two match on Saturday.
The group, described as "all big football fans", will be at Northampton Town's home game against Sutton United.
Up to 140 refugees who worked for British forces in Afghanistan have been offered accommodation by West Northamptonshire Council.
Chief executive of the football club, James Whiting, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming the group to the game."
The refugees will have tickets and transport to and from the match paid for by the club and one of its sponsors.
Mr Whiting said: "The group are currently adjusting to life in Northamptonshire after leaving Afghanistan and we are sure all Cobblers fans will help give the group a warm welcome to Sixfields."
The club added it been "overwhelmed with positive messages" from supporters about the refugees and a number of fans have offered to purchase replica shirts for the children in the group.
West Northamptonshire Council said it would provide temporary hotel accommodation and support until the government resettled the refugees with long-term homes.
The Home Office has previously said the number of refugees allowed to settle in the UK would be "guided by the capacity of local authorities".
It launched its Afghan relocations and assistance policy for current or former Afghan staff in April.