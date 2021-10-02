BBC News

Woodford homes evacuated due to workshop fire

Homes have been evacuated due to a fire at a workshop nearby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in Mill Road, Woodford, near Kettering, started at about 14:00 BST.

The service said on Twitter that the properties had been evacuated as a "precaution".

Northamptonshire Police said roads around the area had been closed and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

It said there were "thankfully" no casualties.

The fire service said it hoped residents could return to their homes by 18:00.

