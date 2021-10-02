Woodford homes evacuated due to workshop fire
- Published
Homes have been evacuated due to a fire at a workshop nearby.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in Mill Road, Woodford, near Kettering, started at about 14:00 BST.
The service said on Twitter that the properties had been evacuated as a "precaution".
Northamptonshire Police said roads around the area had been closed and asked members of the public to avoid the area.
It said there were "thankfully" no casualties.
The fire service said it hoped residents could return to their homes by 18:00.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.