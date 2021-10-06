North Northamptonshire Council to pay the Real Living Wage
A council said it would pay all its employees at least the Real Living Wage rather than the National Living Wage.
North Northamptonshire Council said its staff would receive a minimum of £9.50 per hour, backdated to April this year.
The voluntary Real Living Wage is more than the statutory National Living Wage, which is £8.91 for over-23s.
Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: "The Real Living Wage will provide a fairer pay rate for our dedicated and hard-working staff."
The Living Wage Foundation, which promotes the rate of £9.50 per hour or £10.85 in London, said pay at those levels was a fairer reflection of the actual cost of living and covers everyday needs.
Conservative Mr Smithers said the increased rate was a "major step in the right direction".
Helen Harrison, Conservative executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said it would "benefit many of our care staff who currently earn the lower National Living Wage".
She said the increase in pay should help the council "effectively attract and retain staff working in adult social care and in other areas".
The council said all staff would receive the Real Living Wage, including anyone under 23, except those on the national apprenticeship scheme.
Yolande Morgan, from the union Unison, said: "Local government staff, particularly care staff, have been at the front line throughout the pandemic.
"Paying the Real Living Wage will really help low paid staff to pay their bills and buy food."
West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment. The Northampton Chronicle and Echo and NN Journal reported earlier this year that a motion to become a Real Living Wage employer failed to pass.