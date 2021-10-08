Covid: Northamptonshire health boss 'slightly helpless' over rise
A director of public health said she feels "slightly helpless" with rising case rates in her country that are among the highest in England.
In the week to 4 October, Kettering in Northamptonshire, had the highest rate with 861 cases per 100,000 people.
Daventry and Wellingborough were also in the top 10 for case rates, with Corby and Northampton in the top 20.
Lucy Wightman, Northamptonshire's top health official, said the rises were "particularly in school-age children".
"We've been on the brink of putting out firmer messaging but our challenge is that we don't have the legal power to enforce anymore," she said.
Ms Wightman said had joined other directors of public health in "lobbying up, speaking with government about what powers directors of public health might need in light of these rising case rates".
"Most places are in very similar positions, we are feeling slightly helpless," she said.
Covid case rates by Northamptonshire district (week to 4 October)
- Kettering had the highest rate in England, with 861 cases per 100,000 people, but this was a week-on-week fall of 12%
- Daventry had the sixth highest rate with 659 cases per 100,000 people, a 8% week-on-week increase
- Wellingborough, with 649 cases per 100,000, had a 29% week-on-week increase, the seventh highest rate in England
- Northampton's rate of 579 per 100,000 people, was a 2% week-on-week rise and the 12th highest
- Corby saw an 17% fall in case rates to 568 per 100,000 people, which was still the 17th highest rate
- East Northamptonshire's case rate rose by 28% week-on-week to 537 per 100,000 and was the 29th highest
- South Northamptonshire saw a 4% fall in case rates to 369 per 100,000 and was the 126th-highest in England
Source: UK government
Many secondary schools, in Northamptonshire and other areas, have reintroduced masks in communal areas, and 12 to 15-year-olds have been urged to get Covid jabs.
Almost 90% of the county's secondary schools have at least two cases, and all have been affected by some pupil or staff absence to due Covid-19, Ms Wightman said.
She said Public Health Northamptonshire was "supporting head teachers" with measures to prevent infection.
She said due to the changes in isolation rules, siblings of secondary school pupils who have Covid-19 were still going to school "and potential infecting others".
"The pattern of transmission into household, into other schools or other year groups is very dominant," she added.