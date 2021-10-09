Northamptonshire: Covid rates, train drivers and Afghan refugees

London Northwestern, which serves Long Buckby and Northampton stations, said sporadic cancellations on the mainline to London Euston could continue for up to a year due to a shortage of train drivers. Earlier this year, a number of train companies had to cancel services due to the amount of staff self-isolating. But Francis Thomas from West Midlands Trains, which operates London Northwestern, said Covid had delayed training for "up to 133 driver who we should be getting out and about filling vacancies".