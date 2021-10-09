Northamptonshire: Covid rates, train drivers and Afghan refugees
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about Northamptonshire this Saturday.
1. Covid-19 rates still some of the highest
Kettering had the highest rate in England with 861 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest figures. Daventry and Wellingborough were also in the top 10 for case rates, with Corby and Northampton in the top 20. East Northamptonshire's case rate rose by 28% week-on-week to 537 per 100,000 and was the 29th highest. Lucy Wightman, the county's director of public health, said she feels "slightly helpless" over the rising rates, driven by infections in 10 to 19-year-olds.
2. Shortage of train drivers affecting services
London Northwestern, which serves Long Buckby and Northampton stations, said sporadic cancellations on the mainline to London Euston could continue for up to a year due to a shortage of train drivers. Earlier this year, a number of train companies had to cancel services due to the amount of staff self-isolating. But Francis Thomas from West Midlands Trains, which operates London Northwestern, said Covid had delayed training for "up to 133 driver who we should be getting out and about filling vacancies".
3. Official opening of housing development new school
A new primary school has opened on the outskirts of Northampton. Buckton Fields primary is part of a new development of homes outside the village of Boughton, which will eventually welcome over 400 students. The school only has 47 pupils who all started in September, but had its official opening on Friday.
4. Donations sought for Afghan refugees
West Northamptonshire Council said it is looking for donations of items for Afghan refugee families in the county. About 200 Afghan refugees have settled in two hotels in Northamptonshire. Hundreds of local people have made donations of money, clothing and toys but they're still in need of some essential items. The council said it was looking for suitcases, warm coats, men's and women's clothing, toiletries and beard trimmers.
5. Cobblers take on Hartlepool
Northampton Town travel to Hartlepool United in League Two. The Cobblers sit 10th in the table having suffered a slight dip in form. Commentary is available on FM and DAB on BBC Radio Northampton, or you can follow the EFL with Squad Goals on BBC Sounds. Kick-off is at 15:00 BST.