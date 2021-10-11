Afghan refugees: Northants donations sent to Manchester
Two vans carrying donations of clothing and toiletries for Afghan refugees has arrived in Manchester from Northamptonshire.
The national charity Care4Calais will distribute them to people arriving from Afghanistan, who are housed in hotels.
Greater Manchester is accommodating about 6,000 people - between 14% and 16% of all asylum seekers in the UK.
Vicky Jones, a volunteer collector from Rushden, said the response from the public had been "so massive".
She said the charity was now trying to distribute the donations "quickly" as well as check the condition the refugees were in.
Last week, West Northamptonshire Council said it was looking for donations of items for Afghan refugee families in the county.
About 200 Afghan refugees have settled in two hotels in Northamptonshire.