Dog helps Northamptonshire fire crews deal with stress
- Published
A dog has been employed by a fire service to help staff deal with stress and trauma.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said its new recruit Olive was the UK's first officially-accredited fire service wellbeing support dog.
The three-year-old cocker spaniel was born in a puppy farm and kept in poor conditions before she was seized by police and taken to a rescue centre.
Her "soft nature" was "perfect" for the role, the fire service said.
Wearing her official wellbeing jacket, the service said Olive could be called upon to spend time with staff who were feeling despondent, had attended a difficult job or were suffering from stress or trauma.
It said she was the first fire service dog to be accredited by Oscar Kilo, an organisation that has assessed police dogs as wellbeing and trauma support animals since its launch in 2017.
Assistant chief fire officer Rob Porter said it was important for staff to "talk more openly about mental health", especially those who were operational and attend "harrowing incidents".
"Olive will help to create a calm environment where people will feel more relaxed and able to talk freely, so we can effectively support individuals as needed," he said.
Olive's "soft nature and gentle temperament" were identified by watch manager Mark Foster, who met her in August 2020.
"I was looking for a dog that showed emotional intelligence and had the characteristics needed to help support colleagues in the fire service when under immense stress," he said.
"I knew immediately that Olive was perfect."