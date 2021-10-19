BBC News

Kettering: Murder investigation after woman's body found

Image caption, Police said they had to force their way into the home on Wood Street where they found the woman's body

A murder investigation has been launched after a 31-year-old woman's body was found in a home.

Officers were called to an address in Wood Street, Kettering, just after 12:00 BST and had to force their way inside the property.

A 38-year-old man was also found inside the property with serious injuries, and was being treating as a suspect, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force said the man had been taken to hospital.

Det Insp Pete Long said the force would like to hear from anyone who may have heard a disturbance at the property or noticed anything suspicious in the area on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

