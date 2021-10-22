Marta Chmielecka death: Man arrested in Kettering murder probe
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a house.
Marta Chmielecka, 31, was discovered by officers after they forced entry into an address in Wood Street, Kettering, just after 12:00 BST on Monday.
A 38-year-old man found inside with serious injuries and taken to hospital has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, Northamptonshire Police said.
It added officers were trying to work out the victim's "final movements".
The force has appealed for anyone in Wood Street between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on 15 October to come forward because they could have useful information.
Det Insp Pete Long said: "We continue to work through all the evidence meticulously to build up a greater picture of Marta's final movements.
"Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between [those] times, please contact us."
Extra foot patrols are continuing to take place in the area to reassure the community.
