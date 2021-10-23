Marta Chmielecka: man charged with Kettering murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a house.
Marta Chmielecka, 31, was discovered by officers after they forced entry into an address in Wood Street, Kettering, just after 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
Northamptonshire Police said a man found inside with serious injuries was later arrested on suspicion of murder.
Pawel Chmielecki, 38, of Wood Street, has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force has appealed for anyone in the area between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on 15 October to come forward.
