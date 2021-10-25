University of Northampton: Mandatory face coverings reintroduced
- Published
A university has made face coverings mandatory in an attempt to "preserve face-to-face contact".
The University of Northampton reintroduced the measure on Monday following a national increase in Covid cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
The rule will include all buildings except halls of residence and sport and activity venues.
The university's Becky Bradshaw said the response from staff and students had been "overwhelmingly positive".
Ms Bradshaw, the executive director of estates and campus services, told BBC Radio Northampton a similar rule requiring face coverings to be worn had been first introduced in September 2020, before face coverings became mandatory nationally.
She said: "We had a really positive reaction from students and staff because they knew that they were playing their part in keeping each other safe, and we are finding exactly the same this time round.
"We are taking this step now so we can preserve the face-to-face contact we all hold so dear."
She added the university felt the move was "the most sensible and practicable measure" available.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk