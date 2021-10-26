Northampton nightclub stabbing: Teens in serious condition
Two teenagers remain in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed during an assault at a nightclub.
The incident took place at the Elysium club in Horseshoe Street, Northampton, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Northamptonshire Police said officers at the scene saw that both men had been stabbed and they were taken to hospital for treatment.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.
