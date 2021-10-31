Diwali: Festival returns to Northampton after Covid interruption
Thousands of people have attended a town's annual Diwali lights celebration after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Northampton's festival of lights was held online in 2020 due to coronavirus but on Saturday a lantern parade returned to the town centre.
Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, an organiser, said it was a "beautiful mix of cultures, religions and communities".
Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.
The event was organised by Northampton's Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation (IHWO).
Ms Aggarwal-Singh, chair of the organisation, said it was "lovely to see so many happy faces".
West Northamptonshire Council said it was "wonderful" to see the annual Diwali parade back on Northampton's streets.
Michael Ellis, Conservative MP for Northampton North, added: "Congratulations to everyone at the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation for making the Festival of Lights parade in Northampton bigger every year."
