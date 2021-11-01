Northamptonshire Weetabix workers to double strike days
Strikes by Weetabix engineers over changes to shift and working patterns are due to double from two days a week to four.
Picket lines are in place at Burton Latimer and Corby in Northamptonshire, with workers saying proposed changes could could leave them up to £5,000 per year worse off.
The Unite union said Weetabix were "serving corporate greed".
Weetabix has been approached for comment.
The strike action started in September at the Weetabix Mills factory in Burton Latimer, and at its plant on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Corby.
Around 80 engineers have been on strike every Tuesday and Wednesday since then.
Unite announced that from 8 November, those days would double to also include Mondays and Thursdays.
The union said the action had already "closed production lines and put orders several days behind schedule".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Weetabix is making bumper profits so there is no justification for these 'fire and rehire' attacks on our members' wages and conditions.
"They are just not swallowing what in reality is a serving of corporate greed."
Unite regional officer Sean Kettle added that members were "determined" to "fend off these unjustified pay grabs".
The two factories also produce Alpen, Weetos and Oatibix.
Weetabix is owned by Post Holdings Inc, the US cereal giant.
