Wellingborough: Council pays £14,000 to keep bus route running
- Published
A council will pay out £14,000 to maintain a bus route that had been struggling due to financial pressure and a shortage of drivers.
The W8 service from Bozeat and Wollaston to Wellingborough had been under threat after provider Grant Palmee said it was not viable.
North Northamptonshire Council will now pay towards the route, with Stagecoach Midlands set to run it.
The authority said it was vital for "connecting our communities".
It said it had been informed by Grant Palmer that the hourly bus service was not viable and would cease operation from 15 November.
The council added the "well-publicised national driver shortage has also been affecting the W8 over recent weeks".
The new contract with Stagecoach Midlands means the W8 will run until at least April 2022.
The authority's cabinet member for travel, Graham Lawman, said the route was vital for "school pupils and connecting our communities, especially the rural ones".
He added it was essential for keeping people in touch and helping the economy.
Managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, Mark Whitelocks, said the company was looking forward "to serving customers old and new in the Bozeat and Wollaston areas".
