Corby: Political fireworks as council leader prepares to light bonfire
A council leader accused of indulging in an "ego-trip" by lighting a town's bonfire has said political opponents are "playing ridiculous games".
North Northamptonshire Council's Jason Smithers is set to get Corby's fireworks display under way on Friday.
Labour's Jean Addison said the job should fall to "someone from the emergency services".
Conservative Mr Smithers said he would be "happy to take a back seat" if a community representative came forward.
The fireworks controversy is born out of a wider political power struggle following the replacement of Corby Borough Council, held by Labour from 1979, by the new unitary authority this year.
The Conservatives won the first-ever North Northamptonshire election in May and now control the council.
As first reported in the Northamptonshire Telegraph, Mrs Addison, Labour's opposition leader and the former deputy leader of the old borough council, said the display had always been a non-partisan, community event with either a sponsor or community figure lighting the bonfire.
"However, this year the leader and deputy leader will light the fire, and they have no connections to Corby," she said.
"What an ego-trip. I can't get my head round why these people are so desperate to say 'Look at me, I have struck a match.'"
Mrs Addison said the town's ceremonial mayor, Labour's Lawrence Ferguson, had not even been invited until her group complained.
Mr Smithers said : "It is just Labour playing ridiculous games.
"This is for the people of Corby, but is being marred by the silly antics of the Labour party."
He said he was "not precious" about lighting the fire and did so not as a Conservative, but as council leader and a community representative.
"All they can talk about is the leader lighting a bonfire. They are not challenging us politically," he said.
"It is not just going to be me lighting it, but if someone else comes forward I'm happy to take a back seat."
The free event will start at 19:00 GMT at Corby Boating Lake.
