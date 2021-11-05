Brackley: New £10m industrial complex approved
A new £10m industrial complex in Northamptonshire has been approved.
Construction on the 5,100 sq m (55,000 sq ft) site on the Boundary Road Industrial Estate in Brackley is due to start in early 2022.
A report to the West Northamptonshire Council planning committee said the site could provide up to 133 jobs.
Alastair King, from developer Chanceygate, said the location would "appeal to motor sport and high-tech industries".
Brackley is home to the Mercedes Formula 1 team and eight miles (13km) from Silverstone Circuit.
The developer said it had begun discussion with a number of occupiers for the units at the site, which is named Boundary43.
The planning committee report said an estimated £6.5m per year could be contributed to Brackley's economy by the complex.
