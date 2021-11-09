Dog joins Northamptonshire Police to help officers' wellbeing
A police force has welcomed another wellbeing dog to help support the mental health of its staff and officers.
Northamptonshire Police recruited Devon, a six-month-old fox red Labrador, to the role.
The force said the dogs "can be introduced after officers have dealt with traumatic or stressful circumstances or as part of a debriefing process".
He joins, Buster, a Llasa Apso.
The dogs were introduced to "provide a calming presence amongst officers and staff", the force said.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also employs a dog, a three-year-old cocker spaniel called Olive, who became the UK's first officially-accredited fire service wellbeing support dog.
