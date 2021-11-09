BBC News

Dog joins Northamptonshire Police to help officers' wellbeing

Published
Image source, Northamptonshire Police
Image caption,
Devon is a fox red Labrador puppy

A police force has welcomed another wellbeing dog to help support the mental health of its staff and officers.

Northamptonshire Police recruited Devon, a six-month-old fox red Labrador, to the role.

The force said the dogs "can be introduced after officers have dealt with traumatic or stressful circumstances or as part of a debriefing process".

He joins, Buster, a Llasa Apso.

Image source, Northamptonshire Police
Image caption,
Buster has been described as "smart", loving attention and "will do absolutely anything for a treat" said Sup Emily Vernond

The dogs were introduced to "provide a calming presence amongst officers and staff", the force said.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also employs a dog, a three-year-old cocker spaniel called Olive, who became the UK's first officially-accredited fire service wellbeing support dog.

Media caption,
Olive was recruited by Northants Fire Service after police seized her from a puppy farm

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.