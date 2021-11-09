More than 100 knives handed to Northamptonshire police in a month
Some 118 knives have been handed in to police during the first month of a county-wide knife crime campaign.
Northamptonshire Police launched the operation involving neighbourhood policing teams on 1 October.
The majority of the weapons were handed in during amnesty events, of which more were planned over the next two months.
Supt Adam Ward said knife amnesties "stops [knives] from falling into the wrong hands".
The district breakdown for where the weapons were handed in was 63 in Northampton, 26 in the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire district, 23 in the Corby & Kettering district and six in Daventry.
Supt Ward said: "It's important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime - it is not a normal thing to do.
"We're committed to both preventing people carrying knives in the first place and taking robust action against the small minority of offenders who commit offences involving knives."
