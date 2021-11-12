Northamptonshire Police win £300k to tackle violence against women
A police force says £300,000 worth of government funding will help prevent violence against women.
Northamptonshire Police successfully bid for the money from the Home Office Safety of Women at Night Fund.
It will be used for schemes including training bar staff to spot unacceptable behaviour and enhancing the safety of female students.
Police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said it would make the county "a safer place to live".
The fund is part of the government's Safer Streets Funding initiative and this grant takes the total awarded to Northamptonshire Police over the past 18 months to £2.75m.
The force said the money would be used to target the perpetrators of harassment or violence directed at women.
It said plans were still be finalised but included training for bar and nightclub staff so they could spot unacceptable behaviour.
Work will also be carried out with the University of Northampton to enhance the safety of students.
Mr Mold will add further funding to provide a vehicle that will be deployed in Northampton town centre on Friday and Saturday nights.
This will host voluntary sector groups that can provide a mobile "safe haven" to anyone on a night out who feels vulnerable or in need of support.
Mr Mold said: "I'm absolutely thrilled we've been successful in securing £300,000 to help tackle violence against women and girls.
"This funding means we'll be able to carry on working with our partners towards making Northamptonshire a safer place to live."
