Daventry's Arc Cinema opening delayed over ceiling support work
- Published
The opening of a new cinema has been put back following delays to remedial work being carried out by a contractor.
Work on the The Arc Cinema in Daventry is due to finish in November but the delay will prevent a Christmas opening.
Defects relating to a ceiling support system must be fixed before the cinema can complete its own fit-out.
West Northamptonshire Council said it was "frustrating" but that it was working with contractor Willmott Dixon to open as soon as possible.
It said the contractor had made a number of attempts to remedy the defects of the system which affected all four auditoriums.
The cinema cannot install its state-of-the-art digital laser projectors and screens, surround sound and seats until the work is done.
Lizzy Bowen, the council's portfolio holder for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "The work that The Arc Cinema have carried out inside the building so far is really impressive and, once finished, this will be a fabulous leisure facility that the people of Daventry and the surrounding area can really be proud of."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk