Corby: Roundabout roadworks will last four months
- Published
Roadworks that a council says will pave the way for economic and housing growth are due to last four months.
North Northamptonshire Council said improvements to a roundabout on the A43 and the A6116 Steel Road will accelerate Corby's growth.
Executive member for highways, Graham Lawman, said the works were "very important to help accommodate the planned growth for this part of Corby".
The project is scheduled for completion at the end of March 2022.
Mr Lawman said it had been essential to make sure the correct infrastructure was in place before any other development started.
"With any highways works there is always an element of disruption," he added.
"This is unavoidable, but, what we will be doing here is keeping this to an absolute minimum and provide marshals at access points."
The council's Conservative leader Jason Smithers said the authority was committed to creating housing and jobs "but it's also important we get the infrastructure right".
