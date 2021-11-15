Northamptonshire by-election sparked by councillor's house move
- Published
A by-election is due to be held at a council which was only formed six months ago after a councillor revealed she is to move house.
North Northamptonshire Council's Annabel de Capell Brooke said there would be a by-election for her Oundle ward next year.
The Conservative councillor said she was moving to Norfolk.
A party spokesman said a by-election would "ensure the Oundle division has the necessary representation".
The first election for North Northamptonshire Council only took place in May.
It was one of two new unitary authorities which replaced Northamptonshire County Council and the district councils.
Ms de Capell Brooke told the BBC she would remain as a councillor until the new election took place.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party said her casework "will be adopted by other local councillors to ensure a smooth transition".
The council's chief executive, and returning officer, Rob Bridge said: "We have been notified of Councillor de Capell Brooke's intentions to move from the county.
"In accordance with Electoral Commission guidance, Councillor de Capell Brook, remains qualified as a councillor as she met the qualification criteria on nomination."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk