Northamptonshire Fire Service 'Have A Go' days aim to attract trainees
A fire department is to hold a series of "Have A Go" days in an attempt to recruit 12 trainee firefighters.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said the events would take place across the county over the next two weeks.
People visiting would be able to ask serving firefighters questions and take part in some of the entry-level tests.
Kettering firefighter Hazel Clements said attending a Have A Go day "made me realise this was going to be the thing for me".
The days are due to be held at fire stations in Rushden, Corby, Moulton and at Mereway in Northampton.
Ms Clements, a firefighter on the Red Watch crew in Kettering, joined the service in 2017 after attending one of the recruitment events.
She said: "I wanted to do something different. I wanted to get active, be outdoors and have a bit more variety."
Full details of the trainee application process and the dates of the Have A Go days are available on the fire service's website.
