Northamptonshire garden waste charge decision to be scrutinised
- Published
- comments
- Comments
A decision to introduce charges for the collection of garden waste across an entire county is to be reviewed.
West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet voted to introduce a £42 annual charge for green waste collection for people in south Northamptonshire.
The decision will now be looked at by the authority's scrutiny committee after opponents of the move said lower cost options were not considered.
The council confirmed the call to review the decision was valid.
In making the decision last week, the ruling Tory group said it was harmonising charges across the unitary authority, formed in April.
West Northamptonshire Council covers an area that includes the former council districts of South Northamptonshire, Northampton and Daventry.
People in Daventry and Northampton had already been paying for the service, but those in south Northamptonshire previously got it for free.
At the time opponents of the plan called it "pure profiteering" and "a stealth tax".
A cross-party group of councillors has now requested the decision is not implemented until it has been looked at by the council's scrutiny committee.
Ian McCord, currently sitting as an independent on West Northants after being suspended by the ruling Conservative group in May, said: "I hope we can get cabinet to recognise that many aspects of their decision needs more thought."
He is backed by deputy leader of the opposition Labour group, Emma Roberts, who said the cabinet should have allowed discounts for people on low incomes or receiving support.
Liberal Democrat councillor for Towcester and Roade, Lisa Samiotis, whose ward falls within south Northamptonshire, said the council "could protect its income by charging more people a lesser amount".
Independent councillor Julie Davenport said there should be payment by instalments.
The BBC has approached the authority for further comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk