Covid credited as stop smoking service reports rise in referrals
- Published
The number of people referring themselves to a service aimed at helping them stop smoking has increased rapidly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, a total of 1,242 people applied to the Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service - an increase of 200% on the previous year.
Richard Holley, from the service, said the increase was "very positive".
Ben Williams, who quit smoking after 30 years, said he felt much better.
The service operates a 12-week course, where people have fortnightly catch-ups with experts and are given free products, such as vapes, nicotine gum and patches or e-cigarattes, to help them stop smoking.
Over the past three financial years it has helped 4,317 people stop smoking.
Mr Williams, from Grange Park, Northampton, smoked 20 cigarettes a day before applying to the service but said he has not smoked for four months since using it.
"I've had many failed attempts to give up before," he said.
"It was Covid that prompted me, being at home a lot and evaluating your health and money. I thought this was the time.
"My health was starting to suffer. I've had attempts in the past ranging from a day to a couple of moths.
"I feel much better. My body is still getting rid of the stuff that's been there 30 years, but my breathing is a lot better."
He said he had even cut down on using the vape he was provided with and aims to stop doing so completely.
Mr Holley, the service's North & West Area Manager and Tobacco Control Lead, said: "We've seen a huge increase since the pandemic started."
