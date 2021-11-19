Northamptonshire: Covid funds granted for most vulnerable
A fund of £2.5m has been made available to help a district recover from the social impact of the Covid pandemic.
North Northamptonshire Council has been given the money from the government's Household Support Fund.
The authority's Conservative leader Jason Smither said he was "proud" to be able to "help the most vulnerable in North Northants".
Labour councillor Lyn Buckingham said the news was "positive," but added she feared more money would be needed.
The cash is part of a £500m fund which has been made available across the country to help families struggling with the cost of living.
It will be used for schemes including Holiday School Meal Vouchers and a fuel bank system to ensure homes remained heated over the winter period.
The process of identifying the individuals and families in need would be done through Citizens Advice, Job Centres and other community organisations.
Ms Buckingham pointed to a report published by Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire and discussed at Thursday night's Executive meeting.
The report showed 37,400 households in north Northamptonshire have suffered from some form of income deprivation, while 11,530 households are in fuel poverty.
"It is really good news the fund is available, but you look at £2.5m and then you look at those statistics and it doesn't go far enough," she said.
Ms Buckingham also said there were likely to be administration charges of £150,000 to take off the money available.
Mr Smithers said: "I'm proud that we're in a position to be able to help the most vulnerable in North Northants during the winter months and I'm grateful to Government for making this money available.
"It is almost two years since Covid first emerged and it has been an immensely challenging time.
"However, there are some families who have really felt the pinch and so it's our duty to play this vital role to offer the appropriate support where we can."
West Northamptonshire Council has also received £2.5m from the same fund.
