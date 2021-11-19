Northamptonshire Police chief praises public after 'horrific' crash
A police chief has said it was a "miracle" two officers whose car was involved in an "horrific crash" had walked away with minor injuries.
The car had been involved in a collision with a lorry while responding to an emergency call on the A45 in Northamptonshire on Thursday.
Northamptonshire Police said they were now recovering at home.
Chief Constable Nick Adderley expressed his "sincere thanks" to the members of the public who went to their aid.
The incident took place shortly after 10:00 GMT eastbound carriageway east of Northampton, between Great Billing and Earls Barton.
Mr Adderley posted a picture of the car on his Twitter feed.
He added: "Thankfully, they are safe and recovering at home with their loved ones."
An investigation was taking place into the cause of the crash.
