Wellingborough: Swans killed deliberately, say police
Four swans have been found dead on a riverbank in what police have described as a deliberate killing.
The birds were discovered on the River Nene at the Embankment in Wellingborough, some time between Monday and Tuesday.
Northamptonshire Police said it was working with the RSPCA and North Northamptonshire Council to find out how they were killed.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and information.
Swans are protected by law and technically belong to The Queen.
