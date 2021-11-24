Northampton: Police close road near town centre
Police have closed a road in Northampton following an incident near to the town centre.
Officers cordoned off a section of Barrack Road, although no details as to what happened are currently available.
One eyewitness said the area was "eerily quiet" but added that roads in the surrounding area were very busy.
Another tweeted: "Massive accident on Barrack Road, Northampton so best avoided. Hope all OK."
