Cristinel Osolos: Death of worker crushed by beam "accidental"
The death of a construction worker who was crushed by a 52-tonne beam was accidental, a jury decided.
Cristinel Osolos, 30, died in hospital in May 2017, days after the incident at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
The coroner at Northampton Coroners' Court gave the medical cause of death as multi-organ failure.
Mr Osolos died as a result of "profound circulatory shock" resulting from his injuries, the jury heard.
The joiner, from Birmingham, suffered severe injuries to both legs following the incident on 24 May, 2017.
He had been working on a new bridge over a river at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough.
Mr Osolos was crushed by the beam and suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene. He died at Coventry University Hospital seven days later.
The jury reached its verdict on the third day of proceedings, which previously heard from crane operators and colleagues of Mr Osolos who were working close to him when he was crushed.
The construction project was run by Galliford Try Infrastructure, with Baldwins Crane Hire and JOS Structures, who Mr Osolos worked for, employed as sub-contractors.
On the first day of the inquest, coroner Philip Barlow said a Health and Safety Executive investigation into the incident was ongoing, but the cause of the beam movement is not currently known.
