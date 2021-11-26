Thrapston WW1 memorial vandalism: Arrest warrant issued
An arrest warrant has been issued after a man who vandalised a war memorial failed to appear for sentence in court.
The "Tommy" silhouette at the memorial in Thrapston, Northamptonshire had its head removed last year.
Myles Hannah, 25, of Clover Drive, Thrapston was found guilty of criminal damage at an earlier hearing but did not appear before Northampton magistrates for sentence on Thursday.
Northamptonshire Police said it was "determined" Hannah would face justice.
The Tommy artworks, also known as Silent Soldiers, were created by the Royal British Legion in 2018 to mark 100 years since the end of World War One, and different designs representing British soldiers appeared across the UK.
On 13 November 2020, the head of the Thrapston Tommy was ripped off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Myles Andrew Thomas Hannah, after he failed to appear at court for sentencing.
"We know how much of an effect this incident had on the local community in Thrapston last November so we would like to reassure those members of the public that we have officers out looking for him and are determined that he will face justice."
