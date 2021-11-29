Four taken to hospital after Northampton house fire
- Published
Four people were taken to hospital after escaping from a house fire.
Emergency services attended the blaze on Birchfield Road, Northampton, which broke out shortly after 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
Flames were seen billowing out of the building but the occupants, who were treated for smoke inhalation, were out of the house when fire crews arrived.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way. The fire was under control by 19:30 GMT, crews said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.