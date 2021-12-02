Rayon Pennycook murder trial: Boy found guilty of killing teenager
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death.
A jury at Northampton Crown Court found the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of murder.
Rayon Pennycook, 16, died in Reynolds Road, Corby, on 25 May following an altercation between the two boys.
The defendant, who was also found guilty of possessing a knife, will be sentenced at a later date but was warned he will face a mandatory life sentence.
The jury deliberated for just under 12 hours before reaching unanimous verdicts on both counts.
During the trial, the court heard the two boys had lunged at each other with knives following a fight between two women.
The court heard how Rayon was armed with a knife when he came out of a house in the area and approached a group of boys, which included the defendant.
Rayon was fatally stabbed and died from blood loss shortly afterwards.
