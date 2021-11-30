Northampton city status: People's photos could help bid
- Published
A series of photographs sent in by residents could form the basis of a town's bid for city status.
Northampton councillors will decide whether to make a bid on Thursday, ahead of the 8 December entry deadline.
Winning cities will be announced as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
West Northamptonshire Council previously asked people to send in pictures of the town, which would form part of any application.
Northampton, which has three high level professional sports clubs and one of Britain's largest and oldest market squares, unsuccessfully applied for city status in 2000.
In 2012, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year, Chelmsford, Perth and St Asaph in Wales were awarded city status.
The Platinum Jubilee winners are due to be revealed on the bank holiday weekend of 2-5 June.
It has already been announced that Southend-on-Sea will become the UK's 52nd city, in honour of MP Sir David Amess who was killed during a meeting with constituents in October.
Other towns in the running include Blackburn, Warrington and Doncaster.
