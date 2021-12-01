Fire crews attend Northampton industrial estate blaze
People have been advised to close their doors and windows as fire crews attend a blaze in an industrial estate.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire in St James Mill Road in Northampton at 16:13 GMT.
The road has been closed as a result, and the fire service said surrounding roads were extremely busy.
The fire service tweeted that people are urged to avoid the area while it deals with the incident.
It added that appliances are on scene from: Irthlingborough, Daventry, Brixworth and Wellingborough, as well as the Corby aerial appliance and the joint command unit.
