Northampton: Four jailed for killing man in cannabis burglary
Four people have been jailed for killing a man in what police called a "botched" drugs burglary.
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound when armed men tried to break into his home in Northampton on 11 December last year.
They were attempting to steal a small number of cannabis plants Mr Allbury-Burridge was growing.
Three men were jailed for at least 26 years for murder and one received a 14-year sentence for manslaughter.
All four were found guilty at Northampton Crown Court in September.
Appearing for sentencing, Jordan Parker, 26, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow in east London, Calum Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton in east London, and Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich, were jailed for life for murder and told they would serve minimum terms of 26 years before being considered for release.
Joel Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, Leyton, was jailed for 14 years for manslaughter.
All four were also convicted of conspiracy to rob and having an article with a blade or point.
Mr Allbury-Burridge's family said they wanted his legacy to be one of deterring others from growing cannabis.
His aunt said: "We knew nothing about Christopher growing cannabis, and want to talk about the dangers of doing this on even such a small scale.
"Christopher was naïve to the risks of the very dark underworld that surrounds it all - the money and risk of robbery that it brings.
"To be killed for something like growing a few cannabis plants is an absolute tragedy."
The family said they also wanted to deter anyone from carrying a knife.
His father said: "Words cannot express the pain and anger we have endured, the premature loss of a son, brother, cousin and friend in such a tragic way is beyond words.
"Chris's death was a consequence of greed and a knife-carrying culture."