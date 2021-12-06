Daventry's Arc Cinema: Contractor must pay 'delay damages'
A councillor has said a contractor which had to carry out remedial work on a delayed cinema has to pay "substantial delay damages".
Work on The Arc Cinema in Daventry had been due to finish in November, but defects relating to a ceiling support system had caused delays.
West Northamptonshire Council's Lizzie Bowen said contractor Willmott Dixon would have to pay a "compensation fee".
Willmott Dixon said the issue had been resolved and the project "handed back".
The cinema is part of the £12.5m Mulberry Place development being built on the former site of Daventry Library.
Ms Bowen, the council's portfolio holder for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said a clause in the contract with Willmott Dixon meant the company has "had substantial delay damages attributed to them".
She said: "For every week this project was delayed they have to pay us a compensation fee."
Operator The Arc Cinema can now install digital laser projectors, screens, surround sound and seats.
It is hoped the building will be completed by spring 2022.
The BBC asked the council how much Willmott Dixon had to pay, but was told the information is commercially sensitive.
A spokesperson for Willmott Dixon said: "The operator, Arc, can now complete its fit-out work and get the cinema opened for the people of Daventry.
"We continue to work closely with West Northamptonshire to ensure that Mulberry Place offers the people of Daventry the high quality space they have been waiting for."
