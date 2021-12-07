Brackley: Thirteen cases of Omicron identified in town
Thirteen cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been found in a Northamptonshire town.
As well as the confirmed instances, "a number of highly probable cases" have been identified in the Brackley area.
On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there had been 336 confirmed cases of the variant across the UK, a rise of 90 from Sunday.
Northamptonshire director of public health Lucy Wightman said the outbreak was being investigated.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched the probe at the weekend after six cases of Omicron were identified in the Brackley area.
Ms Wightman said Public Health Northamptonshire was working closely with UKHSA on the investigation.
"All cases are self-isolating in line with government guidelines," she said.
"Targeted testing is taking place to ensure all close contacts are identified.
"The aim is to understand whether any spread of the new variant within the community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further infection."
A mobile PCR testing unit has opened at Brackley Leisure Centre, with appointments to be made in advance.
Covid booster jabs will be offered to everyone in England who is eligible by the end of January, the government has said.
