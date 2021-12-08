BBC News

Northampton Hospital: New cancer treatment reduces need for surgery

Image caption,
Clinical oncologist Deepali Vaidya said Skin Brachytherapy could ease pressure on surgeons during Covid times, when slots in theatre have been harder to get

A new cancer treatment which removes the need for surgery or traditional radiotherapy "could be a norm for the future," according to a hospital clinician.

Northampton Hospital is one of 10 places across England to trial Skin Brachytherapy.

The technique works by placing a small plate over the cancer and channelling radiation into a localised area.

Clinical oncologist Deepali Vaidya said it could "benefit many patients".

The technique, which concentrates on highly targeted areas of a person's skin, has the potential to remove the need for surgery or traditional radiotherapy.

Image caption,
Skin Brachytherapy targets very specific areas of a person's skin
Image caption,
Bansi-Mulji-Shah said people having Skin Brachytherapy would need about six treatments

Staff at the hospital, who travelled to Brussels to learn it, said recovery time from Skin Brachytherapy is faster than when surgery is required and results in less scarring for patients.

Therapy radiographer Bansi Mulji-Shah said patients using the techniques will have about six treatments.

She said it "targets tighter margins and uses very localised treatment" confined to where the cancer is, leading to better clinical outcomes.

Image caption,
Patient Audrey Barlow said she did not feel any pain during the treatment

One patient, 87-year-old Audrey Barlow, said: "All I could feel was a little pulsing, no pain."

Ms Vaidya said: "I'm hoping this could benefit many patients, especially during Covid times when it has become challenging for surgeons to get slots in theatres."

