Northampton: Town centre van supports women on nights out
- Published
A bright pink van has taken up position in a town centre to provide a point of safety for women at night.
The Safer Nights Out van - or SNOvan - will help people if they get separated from friends or need support in Northampton.
It will operate between 22:00 GMT and 05:00 every Friday and Saturday and has been funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold.
He said the van is "predominantly for women - but is there to help anyone."
The van is a customised minibus that will be staffed by vetted volunteers, including Street Pastors and Northampton Guardians, a safeguarding group launched after the murder of India Chipcase.
It will also be used by police officers and will be able to provide water, a phone charger, basic first aid and emotional support.
Mr Mold said: "Whether someone has lost their phone, become separated from their friends, or simply finds themselves in difficulty, the SNOvan is there to help them stay safe."
Women's safety has been a focus for many police forces after the high profile killings of women like Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
Last month, Mr Mold received a £300,000 Home Office grant towards programmes to help prevent violence against women and girls.
