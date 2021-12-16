Omicron could overwhelm NHS in Northamptonshire, says health boss
- Published
The rise of the Omicron variant could tip Northamptonshire's health services "into a place where the NHS does become overwhelmed," according to an NHS boss.
There are currently 164 confirmed Omicron cases across the county.
Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Toby Sanders said the situation was "very, very critical".
But he said the booster scheme had been "ramping up significantly", with more than 10,000 delivered on Wednesday.
Starting in Brackley, south Northamptonshire has been at the centre of an Omicron outbreak.
The same area of the county now has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases of anywhere in England, with 889 per 100,000 people in the week up to 11 December.
Mr Sanders said services across the county were already working at capacity, with the margin to "cope and respond" likely to be reduced by an anticipated increase in Omicron numbers.
"The NHS is increasingly busy," he said. "That does not mean it is overwhelmed.
"On the current levels, in terms of numbers becoming so large, that will create a level of pressure where our concern is that could take us into a position where the NHS does become overwhelmed locally."
Covid in Northamptonshire
- There are currently 140 confirmed Omicron cases in west Northamptonshire, with a further 195 probable and two possible cases
- In north Northamptonshire, there are 24 confirmed Omicron cases and a further 84 probable and four possible cases
- The Covid-19 case rate in west Northamptonshire in the week up to 11 December was 636.6 per 100,000 people. That figure in the north of the county is 524.2
- The latest figures show there were eight Covid related deaths in the county in the week up to 8 December
Lucy Wightman, the chief executive of Public Health Northamptonshire, also spoke at a press conference discussing the increasing pressure on services.
She said the number of Omicron cases was "the tip of the iceberg" and advised people in the county to "go beyond" some of the measures introduced nationally.
"We would recommend people exercise caution and common sense," she said.
Talking about the current number of Omicron cases, she said "actual numbers will be much, much higher as only a few tests go for full genomic sequencing".
The press conference also heard from Northampton Hospital's interim chief operating officer Matthew Metcalfe.
Mr Metcalfe said both Northampton and Kettering Hospitals were "extremely busy", with Covid and non-Covid cases.
He added that emergency departments across the county were dealing with 700 patients per day.
Mr Metcalfe said this meant there had been "some knock-on effects" with routine procedures and outpatient appointments already being cancelled.
He urged people to get a booster jab, adding: "The majority of patients getting very sick and dying are unvaccinated."
People will now have to take a lateral flow test before visiting Northamptonshire's hospitals, he said, as recent Covid outbreaks had been traced back to previous visitors.
East Midlands Ambulance Service's divisional director Michael Jones said the health sector had "never been under so much pressure at the same time before".
The press conference also heard that adult social care and mental health services were coming under increasing pressure.
Director of the Northamptonshire Covid Vaccination Programme, Chris Pallot, said 87% of over 80s and 90% of 75-79 year olds in the county have had a booster jab.
He added next week the county is set to receive its largest delivery on vaccines since the programme started.
