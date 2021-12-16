Kettering High Street set to benefit from £4m fund
A town centre is set to be "revitalised" through £4m of government funding.
The money will go towards street scene improvements and grants for building repairs in Kettering.
North Northamptonshire Council and Historic England will jointly oversee the project.
The council's executive member for growth and regeneration, David Brakenbury, said the improvements will "encourage people to visit" the area.
The money comes from the government's High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme, which is giving away £95m in total.
It aims to transform and restore disused and dilapidated buildings into new homes, shops, workplaces and community spaces.
Work will start in Kettering town centre in January, with street scene improvements taking place in the southern part of the High Street, in Meadow Road and on parts of Lower Street and Gold Street.
The project will see trees planted, replacement pavement and road surfaces installed, and new seating and bins added.
It is set to be completed by summer 2022.
Grants will also be available for building repairs, shopfront improvements and building conversions.
Mr Brackenbury said: "This exciting programme of works will breathe new life into Kettering's town centre and unlock its potential.
"It is hoped this work will encourage people to visit and stay a while and use the businesses and services available in Kettering."
The authority's leader Jason Smithers added: "This exciting project will see the area revitalised and I cannot wait to see the end result."
Louise Brennan, Historic England's midlands regional director, added: "Kettering has a great high street with many fine buildings and huge potential.
"Good design, traditional and high quality materials will ensure these works complement the unique character of Kettering's town centre."
The council said there is likely to be some disruption for pedestrians while the work takes place.
